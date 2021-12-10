At least 10 Hopkinton residents in recent weeks had their bank accounts raided, after thieves stole mail containing checks meant to pay bills, authorities say.
Hopkinton Police Chief Thomas Hennessey said at least some of the mail may have been stolen from a mailbox outside the post office in Contoocook.
Hennessey said he suspects the thieves may be part of a larger ring. “They’re doing it all over the place,” he said.
The theft of mail could result in both federal and state charges if someone is caught, Hennessey said.
The incidents are under investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the law enforcement arm of the Postal Service, a spokesperson for that agency said.
Hennessey said one town resident reported to police that she had mailed a check for $90.52 to Visa in mid-October, placing the envelope in the mailbox outside the post office. The check was cashed on Nov. 12 in the amount of $8,800, made out to an individual.
In a similar incident, another resident mailed a check on Dec. 1, made out to Eversource for $124.21. The check was altered and later cashed for $7,100.71.
Hennessey said he’s not sure how the thieves were operating, since his agency isn’t conducting the investigation.
“They’re changing the name on it to a person’s name. How they’re depositing it or withdrawing it, I have no idea,” he said.
It’s also not clear where the mail was stolen, though several residents reported putting their envelopes in the mailbox outside the post office, the chief said. “I can’t be 100% sure that it’s out of the mailbox, but it seems more likely because it’s the most unsecured part of where the mail is,” he said.
Since the post office is on a well-traveled road, “I’m assuming they’re doing it at night,” Hennessey said.
The mail slot for that mailbox is now taped off, and a sign reads: “Due to multiple ‘fishing/theft’ incidents, this box is closed. Please bring all mail into the post office. We are sorry for the inconvenience. We have ordered a new tamper resistant box.”
Hennessey said residents should also be careful about leaving mail containing checks in their mailboxes at home. “You put the flag up so they know there’s mail in there,” he said.
“Your best bet is to physically bring it inside the post office and just drop it off that way.”
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service offers some tips to protect mail from would-be thieves:
• Hand outgoing mail to your letter carrier, or mail it inside at the post office or at a secure receptacle at your place of business.
• Never send cash or coins in the mail. Use checks or money orders. Ask your bank for “secure” checks that are more difficult to alter.
• If you do not receive a check, credit card or other valuable mail you’re expecting, contact the sender to inquire about it.
• If you cannot be home to receive a package or you’ll be out of town, make another arrangement or use the USPS “hold mail” service.
A visible pile of delivered mail and packages is an invitation to thieves.
• Don’t leave anything in the mailbox overnight, as most mail thefts occur at night.
• If you see any suspicious substance, such as glue or another sticky product, on a mail receptacle, notify postal inspectors. Customers can submit an online complaint at: www.uspis.gov, or call 877-876-2455.