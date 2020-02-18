MONT VERNON -- Mail was stolen from a U.S. Postal Service collection box early Monday morning outside the Mont Vernon post office.
“It is called mailbox fishing. We are not sure how they did it in this case, but they typically use an empty bottle with glue and a shoelace and put it down the collection box and pull out the mail. That is what they are doing,” said Detective Sgt. Mark Slavin of the local police department.
The incident occurred about 4 a.m. on Monday. Authorities discovered bills, as well as empty envelopes and other mail-related trash. Checks were missing, as well as some cash, Slavin said. Local police contacted all the residents whose mail had been stolen.
“There were probably 10 people who had mail that was compromised,” he said. “It was mainly checks.”
Typically, in these situations, the thief opens a fake account and cashes the checks, Slavin said.
“It is basically a scam that they used to do back in the day, and it seems it is reappearing. This is the first I have heard about it making a comeback in New Hampshire,” he said.
All of the mail theft victims have been understanding, according to Slavin, who said they have been urged to contact their banks and notify them that their accounts could be compromised.
“We do have some leads,” he said. “We have some follow-ups to be made.”
The police department is asking anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity -- including any parked vehicles or pedestrians -- early Monday morning in the area of the post office, 4 Grand Hill Road, to contact authorities.
“We are hoping someone may have seen a car or someone walking by,” said Slavin.
Anyone with information should contact Slavin at 603-673-5610.