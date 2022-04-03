A high-speed car chase that began Sunday in Maine ended with a man suspected of armed robbery being arrested after driving on the wrong side of the highway in New Hampshire, state police said.
Ahmed Duale, 27, of Lewiston, Maine, was arrested Sunday afternoon after police said he led officers on a multi-state pursuit that began in Auburn, Maine and ended in Greenland.
According to Maine State Police, Duale was identified as a suspect in an armed robbery in Auburn earlier Sunday.
Around 12:31 p.m. Sunday, New Hampshire state police were notified by their counterparts in Maine their pursuit of Duale had crossed the border into the Granite State.
Both Maine and New Hampshire state troopers said Duale evaded cruisers on Interstate 95 by traveling at high speeds and weaving in and out of travel lanes. New Hampshire state police said he traveled the wrong way on I-95 and crossed the center median.
Duale was taken into custody without incident in New Hampshire after he stopped the car in Greenland.
Duale was charged with felony reckless conduct, disobeying a police officer, disorderly conduct, reckless operation and indecent exposure. He was transported to the Rockingham County Jail pending arraignment in Rockingham Superior Court.
In Maine, police said Duale is facing charges of eluding, aggravated driving to endanger, criminal speed, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and armed robbery.