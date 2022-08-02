Seth St. Laurent

A Maine man faces numerous charges after police say he allegedly stole two vehicles in separate incidents on the same day — one of them just minutes after getting out of jail.

Seth St. Lambert, 31, whose last known address was in Kittery, Maine, was first stopped by North Hampton police around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was charged with DWI, according to a news release.