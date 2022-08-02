A Maine man faces numerous charges after police say he allegedly stole two vehicles in separate incidents on the same day — one of them just minutes after getting out of jail.
Seth St. Lambert, 31, whose last known address was in Kittery, Maine, was first stopped by North Hampton police around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was charged with DWI, according to a news release.
Police said he was driving a sedan that had been reported stolen from Graham Tire & Auto on Portsmouth Avenue in Exeter in the early morning hours.
St. Laurent was held in protective custody at Rockingham County Jail, and later released.
Shortly after his release, around 12:30 p.m., Exeter police got a report that a pickup truck had been stolen from the parking lot of Nadeau’s Subs on Portsmouth Avenue. The vehicle’s owner told police he had discovered a man inside his vehicle and confronted him, but the man fled in the truck, heading south on Portsmouth Avenue.
Hampton Falls police reported that they had spotted the F150 pickup truck heading toward Hampton and attended to stop the vehicle. Hampton police eventually stopped St. Laurent on Route 1, driving the truck that was reported stolen in Exeter, police said.
Hampton police charged St. Laurent with receiving stolen property (a felony), disobeying a police officer, resisting arrest, breach of bail and operating without a valid license.
Exeter police plan to charge St. Laurent with felony-level unarmed robbery, reckless conduct, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempted unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and theft, officials said. He will be arraigned on the Hampton charges Wednesday in Rockingham County Superior Court.