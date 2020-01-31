A Maine man was arrested for DWI and driving after suspension after a crash on the Spaulding Turnpike at the General Sullivan Bridge Friday evening.
According to a news release from state police, Daniel St. Clair, 34, of Lebanon, Maine, was driving his pickup truck northbound about 5 p.m. when the vehicle struck a guardrail on the right side of the turnpike, careened across the highway and crashed into the guardrail on the opposite side of the road.
St. Clair was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for treatment of what police said were non-life-threatening injuries. He was later arrested at the hospital on charges of DWI, subsequent offense, and operating after suspension.
The crash led police to close two northbound lanes of the Spaulding Turnpike on the bridge for about 45 minutes.
St. Clair was released on bail pending a court hearing on March 30 at 10th Circuit Court in Portsmouth.
Police are asking anyone with information to email Trooper Kevin Dobson at Kevin.Dobson@dos.nh.gov.