State police chase

Justin DiGaetano, 32, of Portland, Maine is facing multiple charges after state police allege he led them on an hour-long chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph across multiple Seacoast region communities. Courtesy New Hampshire State Police

A Maine man is facing multiple charges after state police say he led them on an hour-long chase that reached speeds of more than 100 mph across multiple Seacoast region communities, officials said.

Justin DiGaetano, 32, of Portland, Maine, was driving a U-Haul pickup truck when he allegedly hit a guardrail on Route 101 East in Raymond around 7:15 a.m. Thursday and fled, state police said in a news release.