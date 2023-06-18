A Maine man was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of drugs or liquor after a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in North Hampton on Saturday night.
State police say they responded to Interstate 95 South in the vicinity of mile marker 6.6 in North Hampton around 9:14 p.m. Saturday.
State troopers reported several people were injured after four vehicles crashed and debris was strewn across all travel lanes of I-95 South.
State police said a preliminary investigation indicates a 2020 Subaru Outback driven by Douglas McKay, 50, of Cape Neddick, Maine, veered to the left and traveled across the median and into oncoming traffic, leading to a crash that left 4 vehicles disabled on I-95.
The reason the car veered left remains under investigation.
According to state police, upon traveling across the grassy median and heading north into oncoming traffic along I-95 South, the Subaru hit a 2013 Honda Civic operated by Sienna Waite, 24, of Salem, Mass.
After the initial crash between the Subaru and the Honda, a 2021 Nissan Rogue driven by Amanda Porter, 45, of Amesbury, Mass., and a 2022 Mini Cooper operated by Ethan Jury, 34, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, both of which had been traveling along I-95 South, were struck by the Subaru and/or the Honda, state police said.
State police said three vehicle occupants were injured as a result of the crash. The operator of the Subaru, McKay, was transported to a local area hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The operator of the Honda, Waite, was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. An adult passenger in the Honda was transported to a local hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.
All travel lanes of I-95 South were closed to offer medical assistance to the people injured and proceed with the investigation of the scene.
The lanes have since reopened.
McKay was arrested at the hospital on charges of aggravated driving under the influence of drugs or liquor, reckless conduct and vehicular assault. He was released into the custody of the hospital pending an appearance in Rockingham County Superior Court.
Anyone with additional information about this crash is asked to call New Hampshire State Police at 603-223-4381.