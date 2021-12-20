Maine man charged with manslaughter for wife's death By Christopher Williams Sun Journal, Lewiston, Maine Dec 20, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SOUTH PARIS, Maine — A Greenwood man was charged Friday with manslaughter, stemming from a 2019 fatal crash in Stoneham that killed his wife.An Oxford County grand jury indicted Terrence G. Gordon, 32, on the felony charge, which is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.In addition to manslaughter, Gordon was indicted on a felony charge of driving to endanger, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.He is charged with two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child, because his two children were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to prosecutors.Authorities said Gordon was driving a pickup truck on Oct. 4. 2019, when it slammed into a tree along Main Street in Stoneham.Gordon's 31-year-old wife, Ashley, was killed in the crash. The couple lived in Bethel at that time.Oxford County Sheriff's deputies said the couple's two children, who were in the back seat, were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.Gordon was not injured.A section of Route 5 was closed while the crash was reconstructed by the Maine State Police.Investigators believe another vehicle was in the area at the time of the crash.Stoneham is northwest of Waterford, near the Maine-New Hampshire border.Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Police arrest five for reckless operation of motorcycles in downtown Manchester Police investigate after thieves hit pawn shops in Manchester, Nashua Town will recover only $125,000 in $2.3 million email scam Timberlane teacher charged with assault of student Saint Anselm College rape trial goes to jury Manchester man arrested in connection with stabbing Litchfield schools evacuated over threats, police say threats not credible Plea deal extended for woman charged in the murder of a Rumney couple Police arrest two, discover guns, crack cocaine in SWAT raid Mail stolen, checks forged in Hopkinton Request News Coverage