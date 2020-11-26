A three-car crash Wednesday night on Route 4 in Epsom claimed the life of a Maine man, injured two others and resulted in the arrest of a 34-year-old Loudon woman.
Just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to state police, Andrea Raymond, 34, of Loudon, was driving west on Route 4 when she rear-ended a Jeep driven by Jon Sawyer, 43, of Waterboro, Maine.
Raymond's vehicle pushed Sawyer and his passengers — Peter Carver, 58, of Casco, Maine, and Darcy Sawyer, 40, of Waterboro, Maine — into the eastbound lane.
Sawyer's car crashed head-on with a car headed east, driven by Luke Andrews, 23, of Epsom.
Carver, who was riding in the front seat, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The Sawyers were taken to Concord Hospital with serious injuries, and Andrews was not hurt.
Raymond was treated for minor injuries at Concord Hospital. She has been charged with felony aggravated driving while impaired.
The crash closed Route 4 for about five hours as state police investigated. The crash is still under investigation, state police said in a statement, but said Raymond's intoxication appeared to have been a factor in the deadly wreck.
State police ask anyone with information to contact Trooper Andrew Wilensky at andrew.p.wilensky@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-8715.