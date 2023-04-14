Police seized an AR-15 rifle, a shotgun, camouflage body armor, a handgun holster, a red-dot sight and numerous rounds of ammunition from a vehicle where a Maine man made a SnapChat video threatening to “shoot up” Portsmouth High School, authorities said.

Federal officials charged Kyle Hendrickson, 25, with transmitting in interstate commerce a threat to injure the person of another, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Concord.