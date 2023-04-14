Police seized an AR-15 rifle, a shotgun, camouflage body armor, a handgun holster, a red-dot sight and numerous rounds of ammunition from a vehicle where a Maine man made a SnapChat video threatening to “shoot up” Portsmouth High School, authorities said.
Federal officials charged Kyle Hendrickson, 25, with transmitting in interstate commerce a threat to injure the person of another, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Concord.
Police seized the ammunition and weapons from Hendrickson’s vehicle, which was seen in school surveillance footage outside the high school at the time of the video, authorities said.
According to the charging documents, Hendrickson on Wednesday posted a video to his SnapChat account in which he brandished a handgun while in a vehicle outside the school.
The video includes a text overlay that reads “imma shoot up the school.”
Hendrickson was arrested Thursday on state charges.
Investigators recovered another shotgun inside a residence associated with Hendrickson. A handgun that resembles the one used in the SnapChat video also was recovered in a motel where Hendrickson had stayed Wednesday, according to authorities.
The federal charge provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.