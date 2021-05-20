A Maine man who thought “droids” and “drones” were after him when he began firing shots in the parking lot of the Lee Market Place shopping plaza last fall will spend at least two years in state prison.
Gordon Falt, 28, of Bar Harbor, was sentenced Wednesday in Strafford County Superior Court on 13 charges stemming from the gunfire incident on Oct. 17, 2020, that frightened shoppers at Market Basket and other businesses in the plaza.
Authorities said they believe the incident was fueled by a drug addiction.
Falt, who was convicted of burglary and theft charges in Maine in 2017, pleaded guilty to reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, five counts of felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, five additional counts of receiving stolen property, and attempted felon in possession and taking a firearm from a law enforcement officer.
He was sentenced to 3 to 6 years in prison, but could get a year shaved off the minimum if he participates in the Strafford County drug court after he serves two years.
The sentence means Falt would spend at least two years in prison before entering the drug program. If he fails to complete the program, he would have to serve the remaining year of his minimum sentence, Deputy County Attorney Emily Garod said.
Falt was given an additional 3 ½- to 7-year prison sentence on the attempted felon in possession and taking a firearm from an officer charges, but they’ll be suspended for five years if he stays out of trouble after his release
“I think the evidence in this case told us that the actions were a result of drug use and addiction. He had a lot of delusional and paranoid beliefs that we believe were a direct result of drug use. The best way to make sure that he is no longer a threat to the community is to get him some services that will help with that once he is released, but obviously a prison sentence was important because it was terrifying to many people that day and was certainly very concerning behavior,” Garod said.
At his sentencing, Falt told the court that he wanted to live up to his “potential” and remain “clean and sober.”
Falt was arrested after police from multiple agencies, including SWAT teams, descended on the shopping center after several people called 911 to report that a man armed with a handgun was firing shots in the parking lot.
A social worker who was at the shopping center at the time told police that she heard the shots and saw an armed man later identified as Falt standing next to a pickup truck.
When the woman approached him to try to help, police said Falt told her that he was a drug addict and he believed that “droids” and “drones” were trying to get him, according to a police affidavit.
She told police that he was having “obvious mental health issues” and that Falt claimed he was traveling to Maryland and amassing ammunition along the way. He also told the woman that he wanted to take her hostage because he “did not want to die alone,” the affidavit said.
“Look … I just shot 13 times and there are no police around,” he told her, according to the affidavit.
During a search of the truck, police said they found two pistols, a semi-automatic rifle, a bolt action rifle, and a semi-automatic shotgun. Investigators later determined that the firearms and ammunition were stolen, police said.