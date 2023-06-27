The Maine man who had a blood-alcohol content nearly three times the legal limit on March 31, 2022, when he slammed his pickup truck into the Conway Public Library, killing his passenger, has taken a plea deal.

According to court documents, Harold C. Hill Jr., 32, of Harrison, on June 16 filed a notice of intent to enter a guilty plea on a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of Brooke Ashley Barron, 21, of Conway.