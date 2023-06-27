The Maine man who had a blood-alcohol content nearly three times the legal limit on March 31, 2022, when he slammed his pickup truck into the Conway Public Library, killing his passenger, has taken a plea deal.
According to court documents, Harold C. Hill Jr., 32, of Harrison, on June 16 filed a notice of intent to enter a guilty plea on a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of Brooke Ashley Barron, 21, of Conway.
If the agreement is approved by Judge Mark Attorri during a July 24 plea-and-sentencing hearing in Carroll County Superior Court, Hill would serve no less than 10 and no more than 20 years in New Hampshire State Prison. Hill could shave two years off the minimum for completing court-ordered programs, but the proposed sentence sets a “floor” requiring him to serve no fewer than seven years and not more than 14.
At the time of her death, Barron, who was a 2017 graduate of Kennett High School who four years later earned a bachelor’s degree in business from Plymouth State University, was a coach and manager at the Saco Valley Gymnastics Training Center, where she had learned the sport.
Conway police in a statement said investigators learned that prior to the crash Hill and Barron had been at the O’Club Bar & Grill in North Conway. The agency said that “multiple witnesses” told police they observed Hill consume several alcoholic beverages and that when he left he “appeared intoxicated.”
At Memorial Hospital in North Conway, where Hill and Barron were initially taken after the crash before both were transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland, a court-ordered blood draw was performed on Hill that found his BAC was .233; the legal limit in New Hampshire is .08.
Court documents said neither Hill nor Barron was wearing seatbelts when Hill, driving at a high rate of speed, struck the rear entrance of the Conway Public Library, which faces Route 16 in Conway Village, at around 12:15 a.m. March 31.
Both Hill and Barron had to be extricated from the pickup, in which Conway police said investigators observed “cases of Bud Light and Twisted Tea bottles behind the driver’s seat, as well as open bottles throughout the vehicle.”
At the crash scene, Conway Police said Hill told an officer that the crash occurred because Hill was unable to get his pickup out of the “drive” gear and also that a floor mat had become stuck under his brake pedal.
Barron’s obituary said in addition to her fans at the Saco Valley Gymnastics Training Center, she was “loved and admired at her second job as a breakfast/lunch waitress at local hotspot Banners Restaurant.”
Barron grew up in Tamworth, with a passion for “horses, chickens, geese, dogs, cats, and anything else she claimed as hers!” said the obituary, which added that her interests “evolved” to include “diesel trucks and snowmobiling.”