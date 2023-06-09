Anti-Trump demonstrator holds a sign in Washington

Anti-Trump demonstrator Nadine Seiler holds a sign about the indictment of former U.S. President Donald Trump, across from the White House in Washington on Friday.

 KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS

Here is a timeline of events that led to charges against former U.S. President Donald Trump and others over government records, some marked as highly sensitive, stored at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after he left the White House in January 2021:

Feb. 9, 2022: The National Archives and Records Administration asks the U.S. Justice Department to investigate Trump's handling of government records, after Trump returned boxes of government documents stored at Mar-a-Lago that included classified materials.