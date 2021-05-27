The man who beat his lawyer in the Valley Street jail in 2019 was sentenced Thursday, and will serve between 7 1/2 and 15 years in state prison.
Dale Holloway was arrested in the fall of 2019, and charged with shooting two people during a wedding in Pelham. While meeting with his public defender in that case, Holloway beat the lawyer. During the sentencing hearing Thursday, the lawyer said he thought he was going to die.
Holloway has since fired multiple lawyers, and has represented himself in court. Holloway represented himself when he pleaded guilty to two charges of first-degree assault, but a court-appointed attorney represented him at the sentencing hearing Thursday.
Holloway has argued for his release from the Hillsborough County House of Corrections on Valley Street in Manchester before his trial. He has been held for almost 600 days according to a sentencing document. When Holloway pleaded guilty Wednesday, he said he wanted to get out of the Valley Street jail and go to prison.
Holloway still faces charges in the October 2019 shooting in Pelham, where he is accused of seriously injuring two people.