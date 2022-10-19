US-NEWS-RELEASE-CONDITIONS-SET-FOR-MAN-1-MLV.jpg

Jason Duhaime allegedly collected several packages, including two Pelican cases, and stored them in a closet in a Northeastern University building. (Chris Van Buskirk/MassLive)

 Chris Van Buskirk/MassLive

A federal judge in Texas barred former Northeastern University employee Jason Duhaime from contacting university workers and ordered him to pay $10,000 if he fails to appear in court as part of release conditions updated on Monday, according to court documents.

Duhaime was arrested earlier this month in Texas on charges of staging a “hoax” explosion at the Boston university — an incident that prompted a massive law enforcement response and required the evacuation of Northeastern buildings.