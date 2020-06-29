Matthew Dion, the Bedford man accused of videotaping a naked exchange student exiting a shower, will be freed from jail before trial.
But Dion, 48, will have his internet access monitored, cannot access any pornography, cannot coach or referee any team with players under the age of 21, and can have no unsupervised contact with minors, including his own children.
Dion and his lawyer agreed to those terms Monday during a U.S. District Court video hearing. U.S. District Court Judge-Magistrate Andrea Johnstone approved his release from Strafford County jail.
Dion had been jailed since Wednesday, when federal law enforcement arrested him on a charge of manufacturing child pornography.
He allegedly secretly filmed a 16-year-old Bishop Guertin High School exchange student as the boy entered and exited the shower in the family home at 51 Barrington Drive.
Dion held a job in sales with Comcast in e-commerce and digital sales. And he was associated with youth soccer for 20 years as a coach, referee and club executive.
Other provisions of his release bar Dion from contacting previous foreign exchange students.
The student has told police that Dion would often enter the bathroom just before and after he used it to shower. The student found a pen-like device in the bathroom, examined it and found a camera lens and USB connector in it.
The boy also told police he twice woke at night to find Dion crouching beside his bed, according to the affidavit. Dion claimed he was looking for something — at one point he said it was the family cat — and asked the student to not tell his wife.