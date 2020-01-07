KEENE -- The Chesterfield man accused of firing hundreds of rounds of ammunition at neighbors he believed to be part of a drug dealing conspiracy that involves local police may not be competent to stand trial, according to his lawyer.
Michael Connarn, 42, is currently trying to dismiss his fourth legal team as he wants to represent himself in court, according to the motion filed by his attorney, Anthony Sculimbrene. Sculimbrene is seeking a status of counsel hearing to sort out who will represent Connarn going forward.
In his motion seeking the status of counsel hearing, Sculimbrene discloses that while Connarn has refused to meet with a court-ordered psychiatrist for a competency evaluation, Dr. Albert Drukteinis, a report indicates Connarn is not fit to stand trial.
“Competency is pending. It is worthy to note that while unable to meet with Mr. Connarn, Dr. Drukteinis opines that a review of all available information ‘strongly suggests’ that Mr. Connarn is not competent to stand trial,” Sculimbrene wrote.
Connarn has said in court that he refuses to take part in the evaluations as he believes it is an attempt to get him to confess to the alleged crimes.
If Connarn is successful in dismissing Sculimbrene and his legal partner Robin Melone, it will be the fourth time he has dismissed his defense counsel. Connarn had been represented separately by attorneys Mark Sisti and Bruce Kenna, as well as attorneys with the New Hampshire Public Defender office.
Connarn has been held, either in jail or in the New Hampshire State Hospital Secure Psychiatric Unit, since the Oct. 19, 2018, shooting incident. Connarn is charged with two counts of attempted murder, accused of firing his pistol and his rifle at his Zinn Road neighbors following a confrontation in the road.
On the morning of the shooting, Connarn’s mother, Patricia Connarn, called police and asked for state police to respond as opposed to local police officers, according to New Hampshire State Police Trooper Shawn Skahan’s affidavit. Connarn wanted to talk with police about a wide range of topics.
“We talked about religion, the federal government, local police departments, and a few other issues,” Skahan wrote.
One of the alleged victims, Ty Zinn, told police he was driving home from visiting his girlfriend in Massachusetts when he saw Connarn on the road walking his dog, police said. Connarn flicked a cigarette at Zinn’s van, and Zinn stopped to find out why, Skahan wrote.
Zinn told Skahan that Connarn yelled at him about his speed, and when Zinn refused to get out of the van, Connarn started punching the driver’s side window, Skahan said. Zinn then heard what he believes was a gunshot as he drove away from Connarn, according to Skahan’s affidavit.
Connarn told police that Zinn first shot at him, but according to Skahan’s affidavit, neither of Zinn’s guns had been recently fired when police inspected them after the incident.
Connarn is accused of driving his truck onto Zinn’s property and beginning to shoot up the van. Connarn said he shot out the tires and the engine block, according to Skahan's affidavit. As Zinn and his roommate, Kevin Fluegge, ran out into the woods behind the house, they saw gunshots hit the bark on the trees near them, according to the affidavit.
Connarn is scheduled for a competency hearing in the coming weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.