An Oregon man accused of violently kidnapping a woman and torturing her for days before fleeing into a forested area of the state died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after an hours-long standoff with police on Tuesday, according to a police spokesman.

Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, died at a hospital shortly after he was taken into custody at a property where he was staying in Grants Pass, Ore., Lt. Jeff Hattersley of the Grants Pass Police Department told KTVL in Medford, Ore. Police said in a news release earlier Tuesday that Foster was "in custody."