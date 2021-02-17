A man accused of leaving severed rabbit heads on a Manchester woman’s car surrendered to police on Wednesday, officials said.

Estevan Hincapie, 24, of Manchester, will be called to court at a later date to face multiple charges, including three counts of criminal threatening and two counts of cruelty to animals, Manchester police said.

Officers responding to a reported domestic incident on Hayward Street on Dec. 29 spoke with a woman who said Hincapie was threatening her with text messages, telling her he left her a surprise outside.

The woman told police she later found two severed rabbit heads on her car.

Police say their investigation remains ongoing.

Wednesday, February 17, 2021