A man accused of leaving severed rabbit heads on a Manchester woman’s car surrendered to police on Wednesday, officials said.
Estevan Hincapie, 24, of Manchester, will be called to court at a later date to face multiple charges, including three counts of criminal threatening and two counts of cruelty to animals, Manchester police said.
Officers responding to a reported domestic incident on Hayward Street on Dec. 29 spoke with a woman who said Hincapie was threatening her with text messages, telling her he left her a surprise outside.
The woman told police she later found two severed rabbit heads on her car.
Police say their investigation remains ongoing.