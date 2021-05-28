A man who was accused of murdering his 88-year-old grandmother at her Sandown home in 2019 is being released from custody after he was found incompetent to stand trial and will no longer be involuntarily committed to the state psychiatric hospital.
The state Attorney General’s Office filed paperwork Thursday in Rockingham County Superior Court to drop second-degree murder charges against 44-year-old Patrick Irish in the death of Aline Irish.
In seeking the dismissal, Senior Assistant Attorney General Susan Morrell wrote that Irish “was not found competent to stand trial and has not been restored to competency.”
She also wrote that the state wasn’t seeking a “renewed involuntary commitment and therefore, the charges must be dropped or dismissed on or before May 29, 2021.”
Irish was initially held at the Rockingham County jail after his arrest, but was later involuntarily committed to New Hampshire Hospital.
Irish allegedly killed his grandmother inside her home at 48 Phillipswood Road shortly after she had taken him in to help him out.
Authorities said she died from blunt force head trauma.
In March 2020, state prosecutors and Irish’s defense agreed that he wasn’t competent to stand trial, but was considered “restorable” at the time, meaning there was a possibility that he could regain competency with treatment.
The probate court ordered that he be committed to the New Hampshire Hospital on July 7, 2020.
In February, Dr. Shannon Bader of the Office of Forensic Examiner reevaluated Irish, and in her report she found that he still wasn’t competent due to his “delusional and paranoid beliefs surrounding the events of the murder of his grandmother,” according to court documents.
Bader diagnosed Irish with a delusional disorder and determined that his treatment at the state hospital hadn’t changed his “delusional beliefs” and that as long as those delusions continued he couldn’t have a “rational understanding of his pending legal charge.”
Irish was also assessed for dangerousness and found that he meets the criteria. Because he was found to be dangerous, he was ordered held at the county jail after leaving the state hospital for no more than 90 days. During that time, he was to be “evaluated for the appropriateness of involuntary treatment” that could have sent him back to the state hospital, according to court documents.
However, the notice filed with the court on Thursday to dismiss the charges said the state isn’t seeking to renew the involuntary commitment.
Kate Giaquinto, spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office, said the office wasn’t able to comment on the outcome of Irish’s case.
Brett Newkirk, Irish’s public defender, declined to comment on the case outside of court proceedings.
“In a case of this nature, I believe it is most respectful to the Irish family, both living and deceased, to limit my comments and contributions to the courtroom,” he said Friday.