Man accused of pointing gun at another charged with criminal threatening

MANCHESTER - A man accused of pointing a gun at another man Sunday night has been charged with criminal threatening, police said Monday.
A witness gave officers the license plate number from a truck that he said approached him in front of the Department of Motor Vehicles on South Willow Street around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, police said in a release.
According to the witness, he was standing in front of the DMV when a man in a silver truck pulled up, yelled to him and pointed a gun, police said.
Police used the plate to identify the owner of the truck and arrested Adalberto Hernandez-Morales, 32, on a felony charge of criminal threatening, the release said. Hernandez-Morales was scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North on June 25, the release said.