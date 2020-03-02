MANCHESTER -- City police are looking for a man they say pointed a gun at two girls fighting in an alley Saturday in downtown Manchester.
According to police, officers responded around 3 p.m. Saturday to an alley behind 207 Pine St. for a report of a fight. According to police, two juvenile females told officers there had been an argument Friday night, and two of the girls involved decided to fight Saturday at Stanton Park. During this fight an adult male stepped in and pointed a gun at two of the juvenile females and made threats, police said.
Police identified the man as Marcos Noguera, 29, of Manchester, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Noguera faces two counts of felony criminal threatening with a firearm and one count of being a convicted felon in possession, police said.
Anyone with information regarding Noguera’s whereabouts is asked to call Manchester police at 668-8711 or the crimeline at 603-624-4040.