MANCHESTER - A man accused of pointing a gun at another man Sunday night has been charged with criminal threatening, police said Monday.
A witness gave officers the license plate number for a truck that he said approached him in front of the Department of Motor Vehicles on South Willow Street about 8:30 p.m., police said in a release.
According to the witness, someone in a silver truck pulled up, yelled to him and pointed a gun, police said.
Police used the plate to identify the owner of the truck and later arrested Adalberto Hernandez-Morales, 32, for felony criminal threatening, the release said. Hernandez-Morales was scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North on June 25, the release said.