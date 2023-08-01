A Portsmouth man accused of smashing car windshields in at least four vehicles in Newmarket last week was arrested Tuesday after allegedly leading police on a chase from New Hampshire into Maine, crashing into two police cruisers in Rochester en route.
Newmarket police had an arrest warrant out for 23-year-old Travis Moseley of Portsmouth since July 23, after receiving reports of a man smashing the rear windows of vehicles at several local residences in town.
Police said they located a car Moseley was known to drive in Rochester, where they later located Moseley before he fled from police.
According to police, Mosely led officers on a pursuit into Maine after ramming a state police cruiser and a Rochester police cruiser.
State police say troopers ended their pursuit of Mosely due to public safety concerns. He was later observed driving on Route 1 in Wells, Maine.
Officials say Moseley then led Maine State Police on a chase onto the Maine Turnpike.
Maine troopers deployed “tire deflating devices” in York, which helped stopped the vehicle Moseley was in.
He was taken into custody without any further incident. At his own request, Moseley was medically evaluated at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital where custody was exchanged to the New Hampshire State Police.
Moseley is being held in preventive detention in the Rockingham County House of Corrections, and is due in court on Aug. 2, where he will be charged with four counts of reckless conduct, three counts of disobeying a police officer, three counts of operating after suspension, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, and conduct after an accident.
The charges stem from both Rockingham and Strafford counties.
Charges from other agencies are still pending.
No injuries or damage to public property was reported.
State police say their investigation remains active and anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Matthew Bailey at Matthew.S.Bailey@dos.nh.gov.