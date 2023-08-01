A Portsmouth man accused of smashing car windshields in at least four vehicles in Newmarket last week was arrested Tuesday after allegedly leading police on a chase from New Hampshire into Maine, crashing into two police cruisers in Rochester en route.

Newmarket police had an arrest warrant out for 23-year-old Travis Moseley of Portsmouth since July 23, after receiving reports of a man smashing the rear windows of vehicles at several local residences in town.