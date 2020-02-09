CLAREMONT — The man charged with allegedly throwing a homemade bomb at a house after he was kicked out by residents for threatening a woman with knives is now set to plead guilty, according to court records.
Dalton Rowe is accused of throwing a homemade bomb at a Chellis Street home, near a couple of outdoor propane tanks, according to court records.
Dalton Rowe, 29, filed notice through his attorney Ben St. Pierre this week that he plans to enter into a plea agreement on charges of criminal threatening, reckless conduct, and possession of an infernal device, according to records filed in the Sullivan Superior Court in Newport.
Rowe, who has been held in the Sullivan County House of Corrections in Unity since his October arrest, will serve 12 months in jail with credit for time served for the reckless conduct and criminal threatening charges. He will have a 3-1/2 to 7-year state prison sentence suspended for eight years. Additionally, he will save three years of probation.
Rowe was arrested on the night of Oct. 22 when he reportedly threatened one woman with knives, and then threw the bomb at the house, according to the affidavit filed in court. The incident started when Rowe appeared outside an apartment at a Chellis Street house and screamed and demanded to be let in. The woman who lives in the house told police that Rowe pushed his way inside when she went to the door and he demanded to find his girlfriend, according to the affidavit.
When the woman told Rowe that his girlfriend was not inside, he allegedly produced two knives that he had hidden in his clothing, according to the affidavit.
“Do I have to do this?” Rowe reportedly asked the woman.
The woman told police that she felt threatened at this point, but her neighbors showed up in time and removed Rowe from the property, according to the affidavit. Outside the apartment Rowe dropped the knives and eventually left, but not before making threats, according to the affidavit.
“Dalton was saying that he was going to kill everyone that was there,” one witness told police.
A short time later, people saw a fireball come at the house and hit the side of the building, resulting in a large bang, according to the affidavit. One witness told police that he saw Rowe come back to the house with the bomb, according to the affidavit.
Police found a destroyed container of gunpowder. The container was found close to two propane tanks stored outside the home, according to the affidavit. The propane tank was reportedly not damaged as a result of the explosion.
Police caught up with Rowe a short time later at Barnes Park where he was taken into custody after struggling with officers, according to the affidavit.