A Manchester man was arrested after city police said he stabbed another man on the south end of Elm Street on Thursday afternoon.
In a news release, Manchester police said they were called to Elm Street near Queen City Avenue and the Bakersville School on Thursday for a report of a stabbing.
Police arrived to find two men grappling on the ground. Officers separated the pair, and found one had a stab wound. Police said the man's injury was not life-threatening.
Police arrested Cecil Harding, 40, and charged him with first-degree assault.