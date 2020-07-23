Richard Wayne Vincent

MANCHESTER -- A city man has been charged with stabbing a homeless person while he was sleeping in his tent in south Manchester, police said.

Police charged Richard Wayne Vincent, 39, with first degree assault and possession of a dangerous weapon by a felon.

Police said the 27-year-old victim was sleeping in a tent behind 98 Willow St. about 7 p.m. Wednesday when he awoke to a man striking him with a blade.

The area is one of four city-sanctioned homeless camps where officials had been providing food, portable toilets, sinks and trash removal until late last month.

A police canvass of the area resulted in Vincent's location and arrest.

