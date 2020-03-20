HOLDERNESS – A man who police say fired multiple blasts from a shotgun inside a place of worship used by Jehovah’s Witnesses and soaked the interior in gasoline has been arrested.
No one was injured but the Kingdom Hall located at 10 East Holderness Road was heavily damaged and will need to undergo specialized cleaning before religious services can resume, police said. The building was unoccupied when the vandalism occurred.
Police from Meredith, Ashland and Holderness along with Holderness firefighters responded to the one-story brick-faced building about 7:30 p.m. Friday for a report of a suspect trying to set the structure on fire.
Holderness Police Lt. Erik Difilippe said the man will likely be charged with felony counts of reckless conduct and criminal mischief. He was taken to the Grafton County jail in North Haverhill.
Authorities would not speculate on a motive for the crime but said everyone involved has been identified.
During the investigation police put up yellow crime scene tape around a gray Ford pickup truck with New Hampshire plates in the parking lot and photographed an empty cardboard box for a Mossberg shotgun lying near the vehicle.
Holderness Fire Chief Eleanor Mardin said an investigator from the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office would be coming to the scene as well as a representative of the Department of Environmental Services.
Local Jehovah’s Witnesses who attend the Kingdom Hall arrived to learn more about the damage and brought volunteer firefighters coffee and donuts.