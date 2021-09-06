A man has been arrested on suspicion of killing a Nashua man in early August.

Jared Daly, 35, was found dead in his Nashua home on Aug. 11, and an autopsy determined someone had killed Daly by hitting him in the head.

For almost a month, police and investigators with the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office sought information about Daly’s last days, and tried to figure out who may have killed him.

On Friday afternoon, police issued a warrant for the arrest of Ryan Barden, 30, charging Barden with second-degree murder in Daly’s death.

U.S. Marshals said they arrested Barden in Belmont on Friday around 7 p.m. Barden was arrested at a friend’s home on Stark Road in the Belknap County town.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Barden was hiding in a bedroom closet, and was arrested without incident.

Barden will be held for appearance Tuesday in Hillsborough Superior Court — South.

Police are still seeking information about Daly’s death, and ask anyone with information to call the Nashua Police Department at 603-594-3500.