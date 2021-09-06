Man arrested for August murder in Nashua Staff Report Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Sep 6, 2021 Sep 6, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email +1 RYAN BARDEN +1 Ryan Barden Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A man has been arrested on suspicion of killing a Nashua man in early August.Jared Daly, 35, was found dead in his Nashua home on Aug. 11, and an autopsy determined someone had killed Daly by hitting him in the head.For almost a month, police and investigators with the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office sought information about Daly’s last days, and tried to figure out who may have killed him.On Friday afternoon, police issued a warrant for the arrest of Ryan Barden, 30, charging Barden with second-degree murder in Daly’s death.U.S. Marshals said they arrested Barden in Belmont on Friday around 7 p.m. Barden was arrested at a friend’s home on Stark Road in the Belknap County town.According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Barden was hiding in a bedroom closet, and was arrested without incident.Barden will be held for appearance Tuesday in Hillsborough Superior Court — South.Police are still seeking information about Daly’s death, and ask anyone with information to call the Nashua Police Department at 603-594-3500. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Follow Josie Albertson-Grove Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular 9 people facing felonies in Walmart shoplifting, theft incidents Affidavit: Goffstown shooting followed fight over smoking pot while positive for COVID Police: Manchester man tried to film under girl's skirt at Mall of NH Customer suffers life-threatening injuries at 7-Eleven melee in Manchester Captured Rhode Island fugitive clocked at 113 mph, crashed after tires deflated Man arrested for August murder in Nashua Manchester man charged after allegedly driving 135 mph with two young kids in car Manchester police adding foot patrols in neighborhoods to reduce crime Britany Barron pleads guilty to charges in beheading of lover’s corpse Man reportedly shot at vehicle with family inside during apparent road rage incident Request News Coverage