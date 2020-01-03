CONCORD — A 43-year-old man previously convicted of arson has been charged with setting a River Road shed fire in 2018 that killed several chickens, according to state fire investigators.
Christopher Vincent, listed as homeless, was arrested on Dec. 31 on two felony charges of arson and one felony charge of cruelty to animals, according to court documents. He was arraigned Thursday in Merrimack County Superior Court and ordered held without bail.
The roughly 10-foot by 10-foot shed was discovered on fire about 4:10 a.m. on April 1, 2018, at 151 River Road, which was Easter morning, according to the Concord Fire Department. The shed was used to store gardening equipment on the upper level and more than a dozen chickens lived on the bottom floor, according to the affidavit.
While investigating multiple fires in Rockingham County in September, Anthony Harvey, an investigator with the state Fire Marshal’s office, obtained a search warrant for Vincent’s Google accounts between Jan. 1, 2014, and Oct. 12, 2019. Vincent had been linked to nine similar fires in the previous six years, according to an affidavit.
“Within the search history of the accounts belonging to Christopher Vincent it was apparent that Vincent regularly searches the internet for updates on local arson investigations,” Harvey wrote.
The data showed Vincent’s device was at 151 River Road just before the fire was reported. He searched “gps tracker” at 4:17 a.m. and “arson fires in northwood nh under investigation in new hampshire” at 3:01 p.m. the day of the fire, according to the affidavit.
The fire caused approximately $15,000 in damage.
Vincent has a 2002 conviction for arson, according to the affidavit. He also has been indicted for two arsons in Pittsfield in 2016 and 2018.
“In 2016, the target was an unattended house,” Harvey wrote. “In 2017, the target was a large storage shed similar to the target of 4/01/2018. Both of those arsons occurred during the hours of darkness.”
