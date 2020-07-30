Police have arrested a 20-year-old Manchester man who they believe broke into a city home early Thursday and tried to assault a woman.
Just before 3 a.m. Thursday, a woman called police to report a burglary and attempted assault in her Silver Street apartment. The woman told police she woke to strange noises in her bedroom, and saw a strange man by her bed.
When she asked him to leave, she told police, the man tried to sexually assault her. He left when the woman's son came into the room.
Police arrested Gilberto Gutierrez-Mendez, 20, of Manchester for the attempted assault and break-in. Police said they believe Guttierez-Mendez had broken into another Silver Street apartment while the residents were asleep.
Gutierrez-Mendez has been charged with two counts of felony burglary and one count of attempted aggravated sexual assault.