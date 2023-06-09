Man arrested for road rage incident on Everett Turnpike Staff Report Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Jun 9, 2023 37 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Greenville man has been charged with reckless conduct and criminal threatening after, police say, he pointed a loaded gun at another driver on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua Friday morning.John Reed, 47, was arrested after state police responded to reports of a road-rage incident on the turnpike around 10 a.m., according to a news release.Officials said two vehicles had gotten onto the highway at Exit 5, when Reed pointed a gun at the other driver.Troopers intercepted both vehicles at the Bedford tolls and Reed was subsequently arrested. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Shawne Wickham Author twitter Author email Follow Shawne Wickham Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Major moments in the Trump documents investigation Carlos Asencio trial: What we know about Amanda Dabrowski’s killing in Worcester Trump faces 37 criminal counts in classified documents case +2 Rep. George Santos appeals decision to reveal identities of people who posted his $500,00 bond Maine bus driver pleads guilty to stalking student NH driver charged after rollover crash involving fuel delivery truck +2 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Henniker man charged after body found along I-89 identified as Henniker woman Franklin man kills self after shooting girlfriend, child, autopsies show Franklin man found dead after girlfriend, child fatally shot 22 people charged in connection with Manchester drug trafficking ring 4 officers, 2 troopers legally justified in fatally shooting Manchester man, AG rules Young girl shot Saturday is out of the hospital Man who escaped from transitional housing captured Texas sheriff files criminal charges over DeSantis immigrants stunt Concord man charged with selling fatal fentanyl dose Petco robber sought after South Willow heist Request News Coverage