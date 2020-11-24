A Manchester man arrested for sexually assaulting a child disclosed 15 other "incidents," Manchester police said.
Raymond Nolan, 28, of Manchester, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault and felonious sexual assault. Police said they believe Nolan assaulted a child under the age of 13 on Oct. 31, 2019.
During the investigation, police said, Nolan "disclosed other incidents involving up to 15 other unidentified children," police spokeswoman Heather Hamel wrote in a news release. Hamel did not immediately clarify the nature of those other incidents.
Nolan was pleaded not guilty in Hillsborough Superior Court in Manchester, and is being held pending his trial.
Police ask anyone with information to call Detective Scott Riley at 603-792-5748.