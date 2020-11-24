A Manchester man arrested for sexually assaulting a child told a counselor he has molested 15 other children.
Raymond Nolan, 28, of Manchester, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault and felonious sexual assault. Police said they believe Nolan assaulted a child under the age of 13 on Oct. 31, 2019.
The victim's parent called police that night, according to an affidavit written by Detective Scott Riley of the Manchester Police Department. Nolan, who knew the family, had been playing with the child that night. The child's mother had found Nolan with the child before, drunk in a tent during a camping trip.
"Kids make me happy," Nolan said, the child's mother told police.
Nolan was in substance abuse treatment in another town by November 2019, and police were not able to interview him right away.
In December 2019, the Division of Children Youth and Families received a letter from a Texas doctor where Nolan was a patient, saying Nolan was in treatment for sex addiction. The letter said Nolan had admitted he molested 15 other children, including siblings of friends. Police have not identified any other potential victims.
Manchester police contacted Nolan when he returned to the city, and interviewed him in November.
"I have a problem," he said, according to Riley's affidavit. He said he had been molested as a child.
After police pressed him about the October 2019 incident, Nolan admitted he may have accidentally touched the child's crotch, and he told police he had molested a 9-year-old when he was 16. Police have not been able to identify that person.
According to Riley's affidavit, Nolan said he was sexually gratified by touching children.
Nolan told police he would get help and avoid children. Then a family member of Nolan's told police he was staying with a family with a young child. Nolan said he would not jeopardize his living arrangements by molesting the child, but said he had "a hard time with his thoughts." After this conversation, a warrant was issued for Nolan's arrest.
Police arrested Nolan on Monday and charged him with aggravated felonious sexual assault and felonious sexual assault. Nolan has pleaded not guilty in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester, and is being held pending his trial.
Police ask anyone with information to call Detective Scott Riley at 603-792-5748.