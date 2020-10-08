A man has been arrested after prosecutors accused him of voting in New Hampshire illegally in 2016.
Michael L. Lewis, now 47, was arrested on Thursday in Atlanta, on a warrant issued from Hooksett in January 2019 following an indictment in December 2018.
Prosecutors allege Lewis voted in Hooksett in the 2016 election, though he did not live in town.
He has been charged with wrongful voting. The charge can be punished with 3½-to-7 years in prison, or a $4,000 fine. Lewis is not accused of voting anywhere else.
Lewis is being held in Atlanta for extradition to New Hampshire.