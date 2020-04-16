A Belmont man has been arrested for the murder of his mother in March.
Nicholas Murphy, 31, faces two alternative counts of second-degree murder in his mother Pamela Murphy’s death, according to a news release from Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald’s office.
Belmont police responded to a 911 call just before 4:30 p.m. on March 16, from a mobile home at 31 Tee Dee Drive.
At the house, police found the body of a woman they later identified as Pamela Murphy, 62, according to the Attorney General’s office.
Associate Chief Medical Examiner Christine James performed an autopsy on March 17, and determined the cause of death was trauma to Pamela Murphy’s head and neck.
The manner of death was ruled homicide, MacDonald said in a March statement.
The alternate charges allege Murphy either knowingly caused the death of his mother by means of homicidal violence, or he recklessly caused her death, under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life, by means of homicidal violence.
Murphy will be arraigned Friday in Belknap Superior Court.