The man charged with murder in the killing of four people in Bowdoin and shooting of three others on Interstate 295 Tuesday had just been released from prison and posted several messages on Facebook in the days before about his struggles and desire for forgiveness.

"Life as a whole is suffering. You work for the duration, you get sick, people you love die, and your guaranteed to have 'bad days.' You die and lose everything you spent your life obtaining. There is more to it than meets the eye. Life is a trial for what is to come," Joseph Eaton, 34, of Bowdoin, wrote on Facebook Monday.