MANCHESTER — A 27-year-old city man arrested in connection with a robbery at Best Buy earlier this month has been charged with the theft of collectible cards out of a car in May, police said.

George Johnson

GEORGE JOHNSON
George Johnson, who is already being held at the state prison, was charged in absentia with unauthorized taking, a Class B felony; receiving stolen property, also a Class B felony; and one count of theft by deception, a misdemeanor, according to a news release. The charges stem from May 29 when a man reported that Magic the Gathering collectible cards had been stolen out of his car. Staff at Double Midnight Comics in Manchester told police that a man, now identified as Johnson, had brought in two binders of cards to sell.

Johnson was to be arraigned Monday in Hillsborough Superior Court.

Monday, December 30, 2019