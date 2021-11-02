A man who fled the fatal shooting on Monday in Seabrook has been arrested on a felony weapons charge, authorities announced Tuesday.
Homicide prosecutors said Garrito Fort fled the shooting scene at 19 Boynton Lane where two were shot, one fatally, one who was wounded. Authorities did not say that Fort was the shooter, but they said he fled the scene and he was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Meanwhile, an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday on the victim of the fatal shooting, and more information should be released after the autopsy, according to a statement issued by Benjamin J. Agati, a homicide prosecutor and senior assistant attorney general.
The statement said the investigation includes claims of self defense.
Authorities usually wait until after an autopsy to officially identify homicide victims. But friends have said the victim of the fatal shooting is Chris Coletti, 35.
Anthony Janvrin said Coletti had come to the Boynton Lane home of Janvrin’s parents, where they were to meet and start the day’s work in seal coating and paving.
But Coletti was shot and killed, and Richard Janvrin, 50, was shot in the abdomen, Anthony Janvrin told the Union Leader on Monday. The Janvrin brothers’ father took a gun from the shooter, who then fled, Janvrin said.
Anthony Janvrin said the argument started over a scratch on a car mirror.
The shooting prompted a massive manhunt involving local and New Hampshire State Police, including a helicopter.
Fort is scheduled to be arraigned at 1 p.m. today in Rockingham Superior Court. The hearing will be available online, meaning that Fort will not likely appear in person but via video link from a jail.
Authorities said police have identified all of the people involved in the shooting.