Anthony Barahona

Anthony Barahona

 Hamel,Heather

Manchester police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a Wednesday afternoon shooting at a known drug house on Front Street, officials said.

Police responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound to his lower extremity at 389 Front St. around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Officers found a 34-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his foot, officials said. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.