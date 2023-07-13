Manchester police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a Wednesday afternoon shooting at a known drug house on Front Street, officials said.
Police responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound to his lower extremity at 389 Front St. around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Officers found a 34-year-old man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his foot, officials said. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Members of the Manchester Police SWAT unit responded, and a portion of Front Street was closed from Dunbarton Road to the Amoskeag Bridge.
Police identified a possible suspect as Anthony Barahona, 26. A search of the area was conducted, but neither Barahona or the gun used in the incident were found.
Around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, police received information that Barahona had returned to the address. Police again set up a perimeter, deployed a drone, and searched for Barahona.
Officers reported finding him hiding inside on the second floor of the house.
Barahona was arrested and charged with first degree assault with a firearm and reckless conduct.
"I'd like to commend Manchester officers for their hard work and persistence in locating and taking this dangerous individual into custody," said Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg in a statement. "The house that this incident occurred at is a known nuisance address. There have been police investigations there, and yesterday, a shooting. Manchester Police will work diligently to improve this situation and the area's safety."
Manchester police responded to the same address on Front Street on March 16, when members of the Manchester Police Department Special Enforcement Division and SWAT team, along with a contingency of the Nashua Police SWAT Team, to execute a search warrant.
The warrant resulted from an investigation conducted by the Manchester Police Department’s Anti-Crime Unit into the distribution of crystal methamphetamines, heroin, fentanyl, and the illegal possession of firearms.
Four people were arrested, and a quantity of methamphetamines, heroin, and fentanyl was seized, along with a firearm.