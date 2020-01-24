MANCHESTER -- A man was arrested during a Friday morning raid by police on a West Street apartment that netted three firearms and a store of illegal drugs, Manchester police said.
The police SWAT team found Anthony Cruz, 29, inside the apartment at 90 Bremer St., first floor, during the execution of a search warrant around 6 a.m., police said in a statement.
Police discovered and seized oxycodone, Suboxone films and crack-cocaine. They also found a .45-caliber handgun, a 12-gauge shotgun and a .357 revolver. Police said the revolver was stolen from Massachusetts.
Police charged Cruz with three counts of drug possession and receiving stolen property. He was also arrested on a warrant charging him with drug sales.
He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday at Hillsborough County Superior Court.