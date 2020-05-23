U.S. Marshals arrested a man on charges of sexual assault and strangulation in Litchfield.
Litchfield police said Devin Leonard, 23, left Litchfield for his home state of New York in early April. Police suspected him on a serious assault on April 2.
Litchfield police asked the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force for help finding Leonard in New York. On Friday morning, marshals and New York State Police found Leonard in a house in Buffalo, N.Y.
Leonard was arrested without incident Friday morning.
He is being held in the Erie County, N.Y. jail as a fugitive from justice, based on the New Hampshire warrant for his arrest. Leonard will have an initial court hearing in New York. Then, he will be taken to New Hampshire, to face charges of simple assault, second-degree assault (strangulation), sexual assault and false imprisonment.