Person of interest in Concord murders held without bail in Vt.
Logan Clegg, 26, was behind held without bail in South Burlington, Vermont, on a fugitive from justice warrant from Utah when he was arrested Wednesday on second-degree murder charges from New Hampshire.

 Chittenden County Superior Court

A man arrested last week in Vermont has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid in Concord in April, the Attorney General’s Office said Wednesday.

Person of interest in Concord murder arrested in Vermont
An arrest warrant was signed charging Logan Levar Clegg, 26, most recently of South Burlington, Vermont, with two counts of second-degree murder for killing the Reids by shooting them multiple times on April 18.

Djeswende and Stephen Reid

Wendy and Stephen Reid were found shot to death near a popular Concord walking trail on April 21.
Police released sketch of person of interest last May
Last May, Concord police and the attorney general’s office released this composite sketch of a person of interest police were seeking in connection with the double murder of Stephen and Djeswende Reid. Authorities recovered last April 21 the bodies of the retired couple near a wooded trail in East Concord.