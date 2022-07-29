Rep. Pramila Jayapal

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, and Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., speak to reporters before a vote on an infrastructure bill on Capitol Hill on Nov. 5, 2021.  

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post

Authorities in Seattle on Wednesday filed a felony stalking charge against a man who was arrested outside the house of Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., earlier this month with a loaded weapon.

Brett Forsell, 49, was arrested on July 9 after Jayapal called 911 to report that a person outside her residence was yelling obscenities and may have fired a pellet gun, according to a probable cause report from the Seattle police department. Police officers later found Forsell standing in the middle of the street outside Jayapal's Seattle home with his hands raised in the air and a loaded semiautomatic pistol holstered on his waist, according to the report.