LOWELL, Mass. — A 21-year-old man who police said is on probation after he was arrested in Tewksbury more than a year ago was accused of possessing a firearm during a disturbance at a bakery in The Acre neighborhood late Wednesday afternoon.

Edwin Figueroa, formerly of Hillsboro, N.H., but who now has a Lowell address, was arrested by the Lowell Police on charges of carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, disturbing the peace and trespassing.