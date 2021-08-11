A Seabrook man is facing assault charges following an investigation into allegations that he grabbed a juvenile in an attempt to lure the minor into an apartment and assaulted other juveniles at his apartment complex.
Scott Dunn, 57, who lives in the Rockingham Village Apartments on Cimarron Drive in Seabrook, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of simple assault.
According to Seabrook police, authorities began their investigation on July 28 after receiving a report of an alleged assault on a juvenile in the complex.
The suspect, who was described as an older man, was reported to have grabbed the juvenile in an effort to lure the child into an apartment on the property, police said.
During a week-long investigation, police said additional witnesses were interviewed and provided information that led investigators to discover other alleged assaults on juveniles in the complex.
“This incident stresses the importance of educating children about the dangers a stranger can impose. We are thankful the juveniles and witnesses came forward, so we could make today’s arrest,” Police Chief Brett Walker said in a press release.
Dunn, who was out on bail at the time for a receiving stolen property case from March, is being held on preventive detention at Rockingham County jail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Rockingham County Superior Court.
Police continue to investigate the case and are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Sgt. Dan Lawrence or Detective Michael Titone at Seabrook Police Department at 603-474-5200.