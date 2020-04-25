A 23-year-old Newmarket man faces a felony charge after police say he brandished a gun in a road-rage incident on Route 4 in Durham Saturday morning.
Nicholas J. Lacagnina was stopped and arrested in Newington by state troopers responding to a call about the incident shortly after 6 a.m.
State police said Lacagnina was taken into custody without incident and charged with criminal threatening. He was released on personal recognizance bail with a court hearing set on June 11 in Strafford County Superior Court.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Trooper Taylor Griffin at taylor.griffin@dos.nh.gov.