Salem police served an arrest warrant Thursday for a January car chase to a man Manchester police arrested shortly after.
Salem police charged Alex Rodriguez, 41, with four felony charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, felony possession of crack cocaine and misdemeanor charges of disobeying an officer, conduct after an accident, property damage, driving after a revocation or suspension, resisting arrest, misuse of plates and criminal mischief.
The charges were served to Rodriguez while he was detained at New Hampshire State Prison in Concord, and he was arraigned at Rockingham County Superior Court Friday afternoon.
Salem Deputy Police Chief Joel Dolan said Rodriguez was wanted for a number of alleged burglaries and suspected burglaries in Salem, Manchester and Henniker, stealing a car and parole violations when officers identified his vehicle driving north on Interstate 93 on Jan. 19.
Dolan said Salem officers attempted to set up roadblocks as Rodriguez was followed off Exit 2. A brief chase ensued on South Policy Street when police attempted to stop him, Dolan said.
After Rodriguez allegedly led police for a short distance, he crashed his car, which went through a fence and some bushes and made contact with a house on South Policy Street, according to Dolan. Rodriguez then exited his vehicle and fled on foot, Dolan said.
A female passenger was encountered at the scene of the crash, Rodriguez said. After searching the area with K-9 units, police lost the trail.
“We were unable to locate him that night,” Dolan said.
Days later, on Jan. 24, Manchester police responded to a report of a wanted person and stolen vehicle on Cartier Street, and located Rodriguez after establishing a perimeter and performing a K-9 trace, according to a January press release.
A stolen 2008 Acura TL was located on Cartier Street and police found Rodriguez hiding in some bushes on Notre Dame Street and arrested him after a brief struggle, according to the news release.
Manchester police then charged Rodriguez with receiving stolen property and resisting arrest.
In addition to the Manchester arrest and Salem chase charges, Rodriguez is facing felony burglary charges out of Hillsborough and Merrimack counties.
Cash bail was set at $5,000 after Friday’s arraignment, according to court documents.