CLAREMONT — The man charged with assaulting a disabled city man is allegedly a member of a violent street gang, according to court records.
Off-duty Claremont Police Sgt. Justin Laffin spotted Jacob Valley, 25, beating and kicking Richard Gingras on Oct. 29, according to Laffin’s affidavit filed in Sullivan County Superior Court in Newport.
The first- and second-degree assault charges brought in Claremont stalled out when Valley, a convicted felon and allegedly a member of the Gangster Disciples, was arrested in November by federal agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on charges of being a prohibited person with a firearm.
Valley was indicted last week in the Claremont assault case after Sullivan County Attorney Marc Hathaway filed a writ of habeas corpus to bring him to court.
Valley, who reportedly has a home in Lempster, has felony assault, witness tampering, and theft convictions on his record, according to ATF Special Agent John Forte’s affidavit.
Valley allegedly hangs out at a location in Manchester known as a meeting place for members of Folk Nation, a street gang alliance, according to Forte. Valley’s girlfriend posted photos and videos of Valley with firearms to social media sites, and she also posted a video titled “Million dollar lick,” which refers to a drug robbery netting more than a million dollars in drugs and cash, according to Forte. There are also videos of Valley holding firearms, and one reportedly of Valley wearing a Donald Trump mask while holding a pistol, according to the court records.
Valley allegedly had a pistol when he beat Gingras, according to Laffin’s affidavit. Gingras told police that he used to deal drugs for Valley, but there was a dispute and he was “set up,” according to Laffin.
According to the affidavit, Gingras was called by another associate about moving a large quantity of drugs, and when he went to the location where they agreed to meet, Valley was waiting for him. Gingras told police that Valley tried to get him to go for a ride with him in his truck, and threatened to shoot him if he resisted, police said. Gingras persisted in trying to get away, according to the affidavit, and Valley beat him but Gingras was able to escape.
Valley remains locked up on the federal and state charges.